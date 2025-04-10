Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $57.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Five Below from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.95.

Get Five Below alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Stock Up 12.4 %

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $163.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $90.36.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,830.32. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 2,936.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.