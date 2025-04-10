Fmr LLC Buys 3,581,436 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,608,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581,436 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $446,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 447.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 42,001 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 12,477 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. GEN Financial Management INC. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,433,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In related news, Director Devin W. Stockfish acquired 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,272.51. This trade represents a 259.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

