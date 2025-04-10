Fmr LLC Decreases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,874,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,049 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $441,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.62%. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 159.12%.

NTR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

