Fmr LLC Grows Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fmr LLC increased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,493,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,908 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $469,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 770,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,922,000 after purchasing an additional 281,686 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.92.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:WBS opened at $46.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average is $54.44. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,988.56. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.