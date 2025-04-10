Fmr LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,990,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 835,170 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $515,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Bank of America reduced their target price on Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upgraded Blackstone from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.22.

BX opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 158.68%.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,260.65. The trade was a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

