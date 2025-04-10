Fmr LLC Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 137.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388,533 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $491,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $242.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYC. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

