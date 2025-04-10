Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Upgraded at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $97.84 on Monday. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

