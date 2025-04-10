Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 282,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 354,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $97.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 23,500 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $2,668,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,820.16. The trade was a 83.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,876,675.56. The trade was a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,988 shares of company stock worth $59,094,530 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.