Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,499 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Fortrea by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 185,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Fortrea by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Fortrea by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTRE opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.10. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $39.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Fortrea

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $203,274.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,018.72. This represents a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,029 shares of company stock valued at $226,168 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

