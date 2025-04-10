Francesca Chappell Purchases 610 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Francesca Chappell acquired 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.29) per share, for a total transaction of £3,958.90 ($5,058.65).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPM stock opened at GBX 624.11 ($7.97) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 677.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 668.60. The company has a market cap of £231.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 450 ($5.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 760 ($9.71).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a GBX 6.78 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from B.P. Marsh & Partners’s previous dividend of $5.36. This represents a yield of 0.98%. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a specialist venture capital / private equity investor in early stage financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers and specialist advisory and consultancy firms. It considers investment opportunities based in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Internationally.

The Group invests amounts of up to £5m in the first round.

