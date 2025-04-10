Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.87 and last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 53009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.16.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,591,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,430 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2,162.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,434,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,129 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,306,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,293 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 578,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 179,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 5,425.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 559,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 549,584 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

