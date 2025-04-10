Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 155,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 120,002 shares.The stock last traded at $26.54 and had previously closed at $27.04.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a market cap of $664.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 169,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 138,297 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.