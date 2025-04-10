Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 797 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.1% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.40.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 15.5 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $171.21 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $119.31 and a twelve month high of $205.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.