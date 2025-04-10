Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 13.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,955,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 578,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,999,000 after buying an additional 61,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Price Performance
Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $168.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $133.03 and a 12 month high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.
M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on M&T Bank from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.97.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB
Insider Activity at M&T Bank
In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
About M&T Bank
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than M&T Bank
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Quantum Computing: The $6.5 Billion Opportunity You Can’t Ignore
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Are Tariffs Threatening Disney’s Comeback Story?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is Alphabet a Generational Buying Opportunity at These Levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.