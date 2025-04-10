Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $5,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $86.51 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.57.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

