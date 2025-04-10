Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,393,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,972,000 after acquiring an additional 103,634 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,305,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,104,000 after buying an additional 122,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,175,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after buying an additional 162,810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,488,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

