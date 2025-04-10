Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 4,438 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 14,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.07, for a total transaction of $4,031,458.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,971,395.74. The trade was a 50.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $7,089,714.45. The trade was a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $289.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.60.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $233.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.45 and its 200 day moving average is $269.67. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

