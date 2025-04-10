Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 80,700 Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 369,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MBX Biosciences were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,261,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MBX Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $426,000.

Get MBX Biosciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at MBX Biosciences

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon bought 143,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $1,551,962.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,255,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,284,200. This trade represents a 4.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO P. Kent Hawryluk bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $534,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,081.13. The trade was a 12.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 240,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,308 in the last 90 days.

MBX Biosciences Stock Performance

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

NYSE:MBX opened at $6.40 on Thursday. MBX Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

(Free Report)

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.