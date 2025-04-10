Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.65.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 15.7 %

FCX stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

