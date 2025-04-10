Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Freshpet from $142.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Freshpet from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.20.

FRPT traded down $3.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.45. 290,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,526. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.67. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $72.90 and a 12-month high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth $656,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Freshpet by 8.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $226,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

