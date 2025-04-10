FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,389 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,470,000 after purchasing an additional 895,277 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,261,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,080,052,000 after acquiring an additional 488,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Management Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $174,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $453.02 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.94.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

