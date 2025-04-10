FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 368.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 146,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $49.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.5407 dividend. This represents a $6.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.08%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

