FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 526,162 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 304.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,162 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,247 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $29.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

