FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.03 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,851,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,124,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,269,000 after purchasing an additional 922,701 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,164,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $947,295,000 after buying an additional 742,632 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,390,000 after purchasing an additional 537,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citizens Jmp upgraded American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $3,000,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. The trade was a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $207.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.27 and a 200-day moving average of $203.20. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $170.46 and a one year high of $243.56.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.37%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.