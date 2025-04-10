FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $561,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AGG opened at $97.59 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.23.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

