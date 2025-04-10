FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $283,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT traded down $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,222,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,824,246. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $61.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

