FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.3% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $443.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $340.20 and a 12 month high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.26.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

