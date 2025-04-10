FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 480 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 440,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. DRW Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 314,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,845,000 after buying an additional 84,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $24,283,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $15,859,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.32 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at $92,134.47. This represents a 39.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

