FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,786 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,786 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,193,181 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $98,211,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,011,604 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,566,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,325,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,996,871,000 after purchasing an additional 780,026 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.68.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $257.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.14. The company has a market cap of $827.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

