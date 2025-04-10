Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Barclays

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

GTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 431,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,124. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. This represents a 46.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

