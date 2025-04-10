GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $20.76. GDS shares last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 1,238,615 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amiral Gestion acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 521,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 140,343 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $4,877,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $41,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

