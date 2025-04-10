Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $176.77 and last traded at $181.34, with a volume of 40071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $186.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $5.24. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 19.75%.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

