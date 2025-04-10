Geode Capital Management LLC Has $112.44 Million Stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 557,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $112,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Talen Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TLN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 price target on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.09.

Talen Energy Price Performance

TLN opened at $203.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.03. Talen Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $258.03.

About Talen Energy

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.