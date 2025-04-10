Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $101,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 599.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 110,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,532,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,932,258.40. The trade was a 21.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SWX opened at $70.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

