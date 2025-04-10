GeoVax Labs’ (GOVX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,209. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.70. GeoVax Labs has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GeoVax Labs will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GeoVax Labs

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOVX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoVax Labs during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.