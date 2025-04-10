GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$74.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$70.00.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

