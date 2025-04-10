Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 0.0% increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOODN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 4,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $24.91.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.