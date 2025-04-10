Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. This is a 0.0% increase from Gladstone Commercial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Gladstone Commercial Price Performance
NASDAQ:GOODN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.05. 4,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,342. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $24.91.
About Gladstone Commercial
