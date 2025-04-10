Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.1%.

NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.70. 185,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $467.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Gladstone Investment last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 78.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

