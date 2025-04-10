Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -175.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LAND traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.19. 72,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.19. Gladstone Land had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Transactions at Gladstone Land

In other news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $72,743.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

