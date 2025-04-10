Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Gladstone Land stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,816. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $22.90.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

