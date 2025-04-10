GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.63. Approximately 469,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 777,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.59.

GoGold Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$376.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.55 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.45.

Insider Activity at GoGold Resources

In related news, Director John Stephen Morris Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$25,486.50. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc is a Canadian-based company engaged in the business of exploration, development, and production of gold and silver. It operates in two segments: Mexico, which accounts for the majority of revenue; and Canada. Its Mexico segment consists of the Parral project and the Los Ricos project.

