Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Trading Down 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.01 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 838,595 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,657,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOGL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 683.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 830.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,294 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company’s dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

