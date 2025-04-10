Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.79. Grab shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 8,866,967 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Grab from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $5.45 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.62.

Grab Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -198.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.57 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. Research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. Uber Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter worth about $2,529,462,000. Toyota Motor Corp bought a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,052,117,000. Hanwha Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $227,718,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $213,177,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Grab by 5,066.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,914,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257,610 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

