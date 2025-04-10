Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Northland Capmk

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
GDOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Green Dot by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Green Dot by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
