Gregory Morris Borenstein Buys 8,000 Shares of Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Stock

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager Gregory Morris Borenstein bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $37,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,140. This trade represents a 80.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ellington Credit Stock Down 3.9 %

Ellington Credit stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 705,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,894. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $171.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Ellington Credit alerts:

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ellington Credit had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 226.01%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ellington Credit will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.98%. Ellington Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ellington Credit from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ellington Credit

Institutional Trading of Ellington Credit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the third quarter worth $170,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Credit in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ellington Credit by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 47,998 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ellington Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Credit by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.