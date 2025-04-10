Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

NYSE THC traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,544. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.18. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,022.54. The trade was a 25.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

