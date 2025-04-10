GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Stock Price Up 36.5% – Should You Buy?

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 36.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 16,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 6,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
GX Acquisition Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.
GX Acquisition Company Profile
GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.
