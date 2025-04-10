Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $60.65 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 7.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $281,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,799.30. This trade represents a 11.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,568 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.