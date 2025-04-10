HC Wainwright Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bicara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bicara Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08).

Several other analysts also recently commented on BCAX. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of BCAX stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Bicara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $28.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,458,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

