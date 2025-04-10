HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

RNAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Cartesian Therapeutics stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $10.08. 83,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,943. Cartesian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $261.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 122.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cartesian Therapeutics by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

